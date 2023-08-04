All bathing sites in north Down have been retested and E. coli levels are below the acceptable threshold, Daera has said.

Sea swimmers had been advised on Thursday against bathing at a number of beaches due to poor water quality.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) then carried out further water tests.

Crawfordsburn, Brompton and Donaghadee have all been found to be safe for people to bathe and swim in.

As a precaution, Ballyholme which was close to the threshold, will have further testing done later on Friday.

