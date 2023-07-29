'Our goal was to break the world record together'
A County Tyrone-born runner has helped set a new world record for the fastest marathon run while pushing a wheelchair.
Sean McQuaid is originally from Dungannon but now lives in San Diego, California.
As part of the duo-marathon the 33-year-old pushed his teammate Riley Pathman in a specially-adapted chair.
Riley was born with cerebral palsy, which affects his movement and coordination.
Last month the pair smashed the Guinness world record by completing a marathon in Minnesota in two hours, 35 minutes and 26 seconds.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken