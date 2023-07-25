Holidaymakers from Northern Ireland have said they have worries about their trips to Greek islands hit by wildfires.

Some who were departing from Belfast International Airport on Tuesday said their tour operators had not given them the option of cancelling their holiday.

But they said they had sought assurance from their hotels that the areas they were staying in would be safe.

The Greek island of Rhodes has been the worst affected by the fires, some of which have been blazing for a week due to strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40C.

