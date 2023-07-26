The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) published a report into the Royal Victoria Hospital's emergency department (ED).

It found the department was "significantly crowded on a sustained basis" and staff are experiencing burnout.

Rita Devlin, Northern Ireland director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said that it was difficult to capture the feelings and experiences of nurses in a "black and white report".

"I don't think that they could said it any firmer or louder to help people to understand just how bad things have got," she said.

Ms Devlin added this applied to emergency departments throughout Northern Ireland.

