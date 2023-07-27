Northern Ireland veterans have taken part in an event in Belfast to mark 70 years since the Korean War armistice.

Members of the Korean community in Northern Ireland were also present.

Events were held across the UK and in South Korea on Thursday to remember the conflict.

Wreaths were laid at a cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

L/Cpl Morrow, who drove his battalion's ambulance, was in attendance at Belfast City Hall, and recounted his service.

"To be quite honest, when you think of what happened, of our comrades who were killed wounded and taken prisoner of war, you know, you can never forget it," he said.

