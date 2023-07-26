The owner of Mourne Seafood Bar in Belfast has said a suspected arson attack is "a major blow" for the restaurant.

Bob McCoubrey said damage to the outside seating area would cost about £15,000 to fix.

Police said a report of a fire in Bank Street was received at about 04:40 BST on Wednesday.

A bin had been set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

Mr McCoubrey said he was "pretty disgusted" following the incident.

"Our outside area has been devastated now, so it's just another blow we didn't need," he said.

