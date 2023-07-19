'My mother escaped Nazis through Newry birth'

"My mother was born here in number seven in 1909."

Lill Fanny Saether has visited the home where her mother Elsie was born in Newry, County Down.

Her Jewish family from Lithuania had travelled to Ireland, believing they were going to New York, in the late 19th century - a move which would later save Elsie's life.

Later, while living in Nazi-occupied Norway, Elsie was able to prove her British citizenship, meaning she could flee to neighbouring Sweden and survive the second world war.

