"Probably the most memorable day was when we found the co-pilot's watch, and it had stopped exactly when the plane had hit the water."

These are the words of Mourne fisherman Sam McKibben, recounting the little-known story of his role in a secret salvage mission to find a missing RAF plane.

More than 60 years have passed since he and a group of trawler men from Northern Ireland were asked by British authorities to aid in Operation Victor Search.

You could be forgiven for not being familiar with the codename, as the military operation was shrouded in secrecy for many years.

Now Sam is one of the last surviving members of his crew who can give a first-hand account of what happened.

