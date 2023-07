The Orange Order and approximately 600 bands are taking part in parades at 18 locations on Wednesday to mark the Twelfth of July.

As well as Belfast and Ballymena, parades are being held in towns including Ballinamallard, Magherafelt and Kilkeel.

Bangor, Northern Ireland's newest city, is also hosting a demonstration.

You can read more about the Twelfth of July celebrations here.