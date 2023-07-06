People on Belfast's Sandy Row have given their views on potential changes to the Twelfth of July parade in the city.

The Orange Order is considering shortening future Twelfth parades in Belfast after "abysmal and unacceptable" scenes at last year's event.

In an internal document seen by BBC News NI, the organisation said the 2022 parade was "probably the worst for decades".

The criticism is believed to relate to anti-social behaviour and excessive drinking in Shaftesbury Square, which is close to Sandy Row.

