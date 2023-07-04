Aidan Mann thought life had so much to offer.

But they were stabbed to death in Downpatrick, County Down, last year, aged 28.

The tattoo artist, who was also known as Zen Black, had lots of hobbies, including art, sailing and paddleboarding.

Bereaved family and friends have collated archive video and voice recordings.

Barry Donnelly, 38, whose address was given as Church Street in Downpatrick, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in jail on Tuesday.

He admitted manslaughter, pleading diminished responsibility.