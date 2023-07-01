'We will get through it together' - John Caldwell

A senior detective who was shot at a sports complex in Omagh in County Tyrone in February has spoken for the first time in public about the attack.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was recognised at the Sunday Life's Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

He said: "I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal.

"I am so glad that my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate that any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from.

"We will get through it together," he added.

