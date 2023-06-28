Traybakes, tremendous scenery and the Peaky Blinders were on the menu for three American Football stars who touched down in Northern Ireland

Devin Lloyd, Josh Allen and Jamal Agnew, who play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, arrived to promote America's most popular sport to a wider audience.

That meant passing on some skills to schoolchildren in north Belfast - and finding the time to sample what Northern Ireland has to offer.

Last season, the Jags won their division - the AFC South - before being eliminated in the divisional round by eventual Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopes are high that the team can go even further this year behind the exploits of their young superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But with the NFL in its offseason before teams begin the real work of preparing for the new season, some of the players have the opportunity to travel and spread the gospel of the game.

Linebacker Josh Allen said he was impressed by the scenery and some sweet treats he tried - including Northern Ireland's famed traybake, the fifteen.

"We came across this coffee shop, me and my wife, we were just a wee bit hungry, we thought we'll try this," he said.

"The woman in the shop said it is the fifteen - man I took one bite and I almost melted in my seat."