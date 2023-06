Thousands of people from Northern Ireland's Muslim community have gathered in Belfast to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

One of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts.

The festival commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's orders.

Prayers were to take place in Botanic Gardens, but rain forced the event to be moved to a nearby sports centre.