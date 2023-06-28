Christine Wallace spent £8,500 of her life savings on private treatment after being told she faced a wait of five to six years to have an NHS operation.

The median wait for orthopaedic surgery in Northern Ireland is almost 18 months, but one in every 20 patients in faces a five-year-wait, according to Stormont's Department of Health.

But it also warns that patients who travel abroad for private healthcare are not entitled to pre or post-treatment support from NHS GPs nor hospitals.

Ms Wallace kept a video diary of her trip to Poland, and the support she got to help her walk again without pain.

