Schoolchildren have been taking part in a project aimed at raising awareness about ancient pieces of land in Northern Ireland.

Townlands are small areas based on old Irish land divisions, many of which existed before the arrival of the English language in Ireland.

The My Townland and Me project has seen young people create podcasts and maps about their local areas.

The project received money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It's the latest attempt to raise awareness of townlands among children in some rural parts of Northern Ireland.

Video by Niall McCracken.