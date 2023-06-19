'You need money to survive with a sick child'

David and Sara Watson's son Adam was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2019 when he was seven.

Adam died on 3 August 2022.

Now David and Sara want to help other families - and that's why they are backing calls for financial help for families.

Families with a child in hospital in Northern Ireland can face extra costs, according to research by the Northern Ireland Children's Health Coalition.

Those costs include food and drink, fuel, parking, overnight accommodation, childcare and loss of earnings.

It is calling for a £4m fund to be set up to help families cover some those costs.

The coalition is made up of 13 charities in Northern Ireland.