Chloe Mitchell has been described as "special because she touched so many hearts".

Her sister Nadine Mitchell told BBC News NI, "I've not only lost my sister but I've lost my best friend."

Ms Mitchell went missing in Ballymena on 2 June and just over a week later a man was charged with her murder.

Hundreds of people are due at vigils in Ballymena and Belfast on Wednesday.

Her older brother Philip Mitchell said the family had been going through a "living hell" following the murder of the 21-year-old Ballymena woman.

Speaking beside his sister Philip Mitchell said his family was "devastated," but he also thanked people in the County Antrim town for the support they have shown.

"I think its amazing the way the community - not just the Ballymena and Harryville community - but every community and further afield has come together in memory of my wee sister Chloe," he said.

"And the flowers and respect they've had is absolutely outstanding. It's completely respected by our family and will always be remembered."

Asked how the family was coping, Mr Mitchell said: "I wouldn't want any family to go through this, it's just a living hell really and there's no words."

