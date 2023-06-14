Specialist radiotherapy equipment at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre has increased the chances of curing the disease in some patients, according to its clinical director for oncology.

The clinic uses stereotactic radiotherapy (SABR).

Prof Gerry Hanna said this targets the tumour with more precision than conventional radiotherapy.

This allows high doses to be delivered where the cancer is with normal tissue nearby less affected, he added.

"This allows us to increase the chances of curing that cancer because the dose that we use is much higher and safer than what was previously used."

According to statistics, SABR has improved the control rate of early-stage lung cancer from 50% using standard radiotherapy to 85%.

SABR treatment is non-invasive for patients with localised and secondary tumours and especially for those with lung cancer who cannot undergo surgery.

BBC News NI spoke to Jennings Moffett, 79, who is attending the cancer centre.

