'A brain injury isn't always visible'

A group of young people with brain injuries have created a film to raise awareness of their condition.

My Invisible Brain Injury was scripted and acted by members of a support and mentoring group run by the charity Brain Injury Matters.

All of the young people from Northern Ireland who feature in the film have an acquired brain injury.

That is damage to the brain occurring after birth and is not related to a congenital or degenerative disease.

Having an acquired brain injury is a long-term, often hidden disability.

It can be caused in a number of ways, including physical trauma such as a car crash or a medical emergency, like a stroke.

Other causes can include concussion, infection and certain cancers.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken