Police have appealed for information about three vehicles they believe were used by those behind the attempted murder of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell.

The appeal comes as 11 people were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland on Friday during what the police are describing as "a significant search and arrest operation".

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan said that no piece of information was too small and could help put the "vile individuals" responsible to justice.