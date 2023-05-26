The police have released further CCTV footage of a number of cars used by the gunmen and those believed to be involved in the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.

The first shows a blue Fiesta at Tamnamore Park and Ride in Dungannon at about 14:00 on the day of the attack, 22 February.

The second shows three vehicles in convoy on the Drumnakilly Road travelling towards Omagh in the hours before the attack.

Detectives have said an estimated 400,000 hours of CCTV footage has been seized for analysis in the investigation.

