A woman whose partner was shot dead while she spoke to him on the phone has said she does not believe his killers will be caught.

Mark Hall was attacked by gunmen while he was at his mother's house in west Belfast a week before Christmas in 2021.

Detectives have said dissident republican activity is a line of inquiry in their investigation into his murder.

The 31-year-old's partner Sabrina Wilde has told BBC Spotlight about the moment she heard the attack and the affect the killing has had on the family.

