Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson rejects suggestions that an Irish border poll is close after Sinn Féin's victory in the council elections.

The Irish republican party surpassed the DUP as the biggest in local government in Northern Ireland last week.

It added 39 seats to the overall tally of 105 it won in the 2019 council elections, while the DUP took the same number as it had done last time.

Sir Jeffrey says unionism has "a lot of work" to do to get its voters to the polls and must recognise "the task in front of it".

