Many voters in Northern Ireland are frustrated that Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has been blocked from becoming first minister, says the party's leader.

The party substantially increased its share of first-preference votes in last week's council elections and surpassed the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as the biggest in local government in the process.

The DUP has blocked the functioning of power-sharing at Stormont for over a year, meaning Ms O'Neill cannot take up the first minister post.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald says her party's success shows the public does not want that to continue.

