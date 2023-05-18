A few seconds of CCTV footage could be crucial to building the case against the gunmen who tried to murder one of Northern Ireland's most senior detectives, according to the police.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.

He sustained life-changing injuries but has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the inquiry into the shooting, says his team is watching 400,000 hours of CCTV material that has been gathered as part of the case.

Read more: 400k hours of footage seized in shot detective case