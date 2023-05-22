A treasure trove of Northern Ireland's rarest historical records are being showcased as part of a new project.

One hundred significant documents are being collated by the public records office to mark its centenary year.

It includes diaries from the Irish Famine and handwritten accounts from the Easter Rising.

It also features minutes of a meeting in the aftermath of the sinking of the Titanic.

The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) is the official place of deposit for historical records in Northern Ireland and is part of the Department for Communities.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken