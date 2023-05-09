The "complexities and difficulties of literature" must not be simplified to fit changing outlooks, the poet Michael Longley has said.

He was speaking after an event in his honour at Armagh's Robinson Library marking his Feltrinelli International Prize for Poetry last year.

Mr Longley told BBC News NI he was uncomfortable with the re-editing of works of literature to fit modern outlooks.

"I think it was Plato who said 'kalepa ta kala' - the beautiful things are difficult," he said.

