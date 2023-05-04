Period dignity scheme cuts passed on to families, says teacher
The money schools get from the Department of Education to provide free period products has been cut by more than 40%.
The department said that the fall was "due to a combination of budget reductions and the level of need being lower than expected in 2022-23".
Tracy Rossborough, who is a vice principal at Ashfield Girls' High School in Belfast, says the school's limited funds for sanitary products is then passed on as an additional expense for families during the cost-of-living crisis.