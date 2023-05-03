As the UK prepares to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, a coronation garden in Belfast will be unveiled.

The monarch's passion has inspired the transformation of a bowling green on the shores of Belfast Lough.

In the garden many of the species are native, peat-free and grown locally to reflect the King's interests in ecology and the environment.

Award-winning garden designer Diarmuid Gavin has designed the space.

"It's a garden for people, a garden to bring people together and a garden, we hope, that'll make people smile," he said.

Read more here.