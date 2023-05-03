About 2,500 police staff feel undervalued by the fact a danger money allowance has largely remained unchanged for 33 years.

Staff receive this money on top of their wages in recognition of the terrorist threat, which is currently set at severe.

They are currently paid an allowance of £580 a year, compared to £3,666 received by their officer colleagues.

Police staff receive the same security guidance as officers.

Tracy Godfrey, from trade union Nipsa, said the staff are "dealing with the public and under the same threat as our officer colleagues".

"Coming in and leaving police stations, who is going to know the difference between who is a police officer and who is a staff member?"

