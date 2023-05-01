"You can hear the pain in his voice, you can hear all the destruction happening in the background."

Rayaan Edris, from Ballymena, County Antrim, has described her fear for her father who is in Sudan.

Violence has erupted in the country because of a power struggle within the country's military leadership.

Hamza Edris, an Irish citizen, visited the country to attend the funeral of Rayaan's grandmother, who had been a carer for her aunt.

She said her father could not leave her relative unsupported and stayed behind.

"My dad is a brave man, he is staying there by choice, but just hearing his voice would break your heart," Rayaan told BBC News NI.

