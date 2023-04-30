'Virtual reality would have prepared me for court'

Virtual reality is being used to help victims of crime prepare for giving evidence in court.

Belfast-based tech company Immersonal designed the software that is being rolled out across 52 Scottish courts in the next year.

The virtual-reality court scheme is not currently operating in Northern Ireland.

Charles Little was the first person on the scene when his parents-in-law were murdered in their home by a mental-health patient.

He believes the potential of virtual reality to improve the experience of victims in the justice system should be explored further.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken