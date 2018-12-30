Pupils from more than 30 primary schools in Northern Ireland have been showcasing their science projects at Belfast's International Conference Centre.

Delivered by the Royal Dublin Society (RDS), ESB Science Blast is a STEM-focused education programme for primary school children.

Its organisers say they want to encourage critical thinking and collaboration in a fun environment, delivering curriculum-level teaching that can inspire students to pursue higher education in science-related subjects.

The term STEM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Northern Ireland businesses are struggling to recruit enough STEM staff - it is hoped programmes like this can help bridge future skills shortages.

RDS programme manager Dr Richard Conway-Kenny says the event helps “take the workload off the teachers, to let [pupils] have a really good day”.

“We’re built into the curriculum so they achieve their learning outcomes but also have an absolute blast.”