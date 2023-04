Some 1,000 Muslims have celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan in west Belfast.

The festival, known as Eid al-Fitr, is considered one of the most holy in the Islamic calendar.

The event, organised by the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA), was held in Colin Glen Park.

Asim Sattar from BMCA said people from 15 different nationalities took part in the celebrations.

