BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show has aired for the final time after more than a decade on the airwaves.

It comes after BBC NI announced a number of Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster schedule and programme changes.

A half-hour breakfast news programme entitled The North West Today is set to replace the two-hour show from Monday.

Presenter Elaine McGee thanked listeners "for letting us into your life".

