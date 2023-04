Taoiseach Varadkar (Irish Prime Minister) has welcomed President Biden to Farmleigh House in Dublin.

The two men shook hands and exchanged a few words before posing for pictures.

The president is on a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said it was "great" to have the US President back in Ireland and that the visit was going "very well".

Mr Biden described the meeting as an opportunity to make "tremendous progress".

