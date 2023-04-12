US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Northern Ireland's creativity during his landmark visit to Belfast.

Speaking at Ulster University, he called Northern Ireland a "churn of creativity", before singling out actor James Martin, who starred in the Oscar winning movie An Irish Goodbye.

President Biden clapped along with the crowd and said: "I got to meet James, got my picture taken with him and I'm going home to brag to my daughter."

Read more: Biden hails young people of NI on his Belfast visit