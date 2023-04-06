Erin McArdle and Kerrie Hope Patterson were both born on 10 April 1998 - the same day the Good Friday Agreement was signed in Belfast.

As part of a BBC News documentary they meet in Northern Ireland's newest cinema, located inside a Belfast shopping centre which was bombed five times during its construction and four times after it opened in 1990.

They reflect on the violence during the Troubles, which they have never known.

You can read more about the peace deal here and watch the full documentary Troubles and Peace on BBC iPlayer.