It is 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which helped bring peace to Northern Ireland.

The document, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was signed on 10 April 1998 and set out how many aspects of life in Northern Ireland should change from that point onwards.

It played a major part in bringing an end to 30 years of conflict, known as the Troubles.

BBC News NI correspondent Mark Simpson explains key parts of the agreement.

