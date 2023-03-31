It became the defining image of the Good Friday Agreement.

Rockstar Bono standing alongside the leaders of unionism and nationalism - David Trimble and John Hume - at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

The men behind the idea, David Kerr, the former director of communications with the Ulster Unionist Party, and Conall McDevitt, the former director of communications with the Social Democratic and Labour Party, told the BBC's Mark Carruthers how they made it happen.

