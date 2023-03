A pair of dolphins have been following the Strangford ferry "back and forth" for the past week, a scientist has told the BBC.

"So it’s rare and exciting," said Nicholas Baker-Horne, a research fellow at Queens University Belfast.

"It’s hard to know why they’ve come here, but there are more gannets at the minute so maybe there are more fish.

"We only see the surface and there is so much life going on underneath.”