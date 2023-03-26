The early release of paramilitary prisoners, many of whom emerged to scenes of jubilation outside prison gates, was one of the most controversial aspects of the Good Friday Agreement.

It remains a source of hurt 25 years on - for Dessie Waterworth, a former prison officer, the republican and loyalist celebrations at prisoner releases was obscene.

In 1998, he and some colleagues met then Prime Minister Tony Blair, where he accused him of walking on the graves of soldiers, police officers and prison officers.

"I walked away and he stood looking at me," he told BBC News NI.