'We've had 14 supplier price rises in past year'

Inflationary costs have had to be passed on to customers to survive, the owner of a south Belfast framing business has told BBC News NI.

David Turner said his costs from suppliers had increased 14 times over the past year.

After three consecutive months of slowing, the cost of living rose to 10.4% in the year to February from 10.1% in January, new figures show.

Inflation is the measure of increase in the price of something over time.

"We've had to pass on a bit of it otherwise we wouldn't be here," Mr Turner explained.

