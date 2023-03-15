A woman who said she was left feeling unsafe in the workplace after being sexually harassed at a Christmas party has been awarded nearly £19,000.

Shirley Lyons claimed a colleague from Starplan had touched her bottom, hugged her from behind without her consent and made comments about her breasts.

An employment tribunal said that amounted to unlawful sexual harassment.

Ms Lyons said she was really angered by the incident but that her anger turned to fear.

She also said she did not feel supported by the company.

BBC News NI is attempting to contact Starplan for its response to the tribunal's findings.