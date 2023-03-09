Police have described the murder of a woman in her home in County Londonderry by her friend as a "shocking attack".

Sixty-one-year-old Ludmila Poletelova was found dead in Limavady in April 2021.

Svetlana Svedova, 47, admitted murdering her and has been jailed for at least 16 years.

Speaking after the sentencing on Thursday, Det Insp Claire McGarvey said Ms Poletelova was struck "repeatedly and ferociously" with a hammer.

