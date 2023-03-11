Alex Bunting lost a leg when an IRA bomb exploded under his taxi in 1991.

A doctor who was two cars behind the explosion was first on the scene to help stop the bleeding and assist in getting him to hospital.

Alex did not meet him until 30 years later when he was referred by his GP for a specialist appointment.

“I finally got to meet the person who saved my life,” said the 68-year-old.

“When he introduced himself and explained who he was, I couldn’t believe it - what are the odds of that?”

Saturday marks European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism - it's a day that has particular resonance for the many thousands of people left bereaved or injured because of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Alex's is one of the stories of hope amid the darkness included in a new project from the Wave Trauma Centre.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken