Police have released new CCTV footage of one of the cars used by the gunmen who tried to murder top detective John Caldwell.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer was shot in front of his young son in Omagh on 22 February.

Detectives believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

New CCTV footage shows of one two blue Ford Fiesta cars used by the attackers as it passes through Coalisland, County Tyrone, the night before the shooting.

