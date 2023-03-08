An increased reward of £150,000 is on offer for information about the shooting of a senior detective in Northern Ireland.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was left with life-changing injuries after the attack in Omagh, County Tyrone, last month.

Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

Crimestoppers, a charity that is independent of the police, announced the new reward on Wednesday.

It had previously offered £20,000 but said anonymous donors had helped to increase that to £150,000.

