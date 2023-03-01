Sinn Féin' deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said the potential of the Windsor Framework must be grasped.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is boycotting power-sharing until its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements are fixed.

It has said it will not be rushed into deciding whether to back the new Brexit framework for Northern Ireland.

Ms O'Neill said she found herself in the unusual position of agreeing with a British prime minister about what he said were the benefits of the agreement.

Read more here.